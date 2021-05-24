Stephenson County Crime Stop donates UTV to Illinois Conservation Police

STEPHENSON COUNTY (WREX) -- Illinois Conservation Police now have a new tool to fight wildlife crime thanks to the Stephenson County Crime Stop.

The group donated a utility task vehicle, or UTV, to Illinois DNR to help them on calls in Northwestern Illinois. Last month, Stephenson County Crime Stop donated trail cameras to the conservation police. The donations are worth an estimated $30,000.

"Budgets are tight for everybody and we all have to pinch our pennies," said Conservation Police Officer Sgt. Steven Beltran. "These guys were able to afford us something super night, above and beyond to something we could probably get."

The UTV will be stored in Lena for officers to use, Stephenson County Crime Stop says it will be used to help nab poachers, drug busts and more.