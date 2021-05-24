Rockford Christian celebrates 2015 state championship team

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Six years after winning a state championship, Rockford Christian remains the only school in area history to win a baseball state title. The Royal Lions welcomed the 2015 team back to campus to honor the championship team ahead of the Rockford Christian game against Rockford Lutheran.

"As life goes on you kind of forget about some of the stuff that maybe happened that year," state champion centerfielder Dave Prisby said. "Especially playing, you don't get to enjoy the moment. When you have stuff like this and you're honored, it brings back all the memories."

Prisby's dad Sparky Prisby was an assistant coach on that team. Having a day dedicated to that team means a lot for the state champions.

"You go through life and it's like, 'Did anyone remember we did that? We won the state championship. We were the only team in the area,'" Sparky Prisby said. "Well, this is awesome. Today is very special for me as well."

Taking time to reflect on a historic Rockford sports moment gives everyone involved a chance to appreciate what they accomplished, while also serving as inspiration for younger athletes who hope to reach that level one day.