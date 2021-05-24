Padres rally in 9th vs Brews stalls, 9-game win streak ends

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brewers closer Josh Hader stopped San Diego’s rally in the ninth inning and the Padres’ nine-game winning streak ended with a 5-3 loss to Milwaukee. Fresh off sweeping a nine-game homestand, the Padres trailed 5-0 going into the ninth. Tommy Pham hit a two-run homer off Angel Perdomo in the ninth. Hader relieved with a runner on first and no outs, and gave up Eric Hosmer’s RBI double with one out and then a walk. Hader settled down to retire Austin Nola on a popup and Ha-Seong Kim on a lineout for his 11th save of the season.