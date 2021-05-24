Man pleads guilty, faces life term for deadly smuggling run

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — A 23-year-old man has pleaded guilty to federal charges from a migrant smuggling run that ended with a deadly chase and crash that killed five of his passengers. Jorge Luis Monsivais Jr. of Eagle Pass, Texas, could be sentenced to life imprisonment for his Monday guilty pleas in Del Rio, Texas, to various federal conspiracy, illegal transport and illegal harboring counts. Documents show Monsivais led Border Patrol and local deputies on a June 2018 high-speed chase that ended in a crash in Big Wells, Texas. The crash killed five passengers and injured nine others.