Keith Country Day celebrates long-time teacher, Dr. Sherrilyn Martin

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Dozens of teachers, staff and past students at Keith Country Day School came together to celebrate one special teacher.



Dr. Sherrilyn Martin was honored for her 50th year of teaching on Sunday.



Martin is the foreign language department chair and the middle and upper school Latin and ancient Greek teacher.



Fellow teacher, Les Haygood, says Martin has left an everlasting mark on the school.



"She just is the embodiment of what Keith school is," says Haygood. "She strives for excellence for her students and she demands it and she get's it for the last 50 years; it's amazing."



Keith Country Day is the only school in our area to offer Latin as a language to students.