Iran agrees to extend deal on cameras at its nuclear sites

VIENNA (AP) — The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency says Iran has agreed to a one-month extension to the deal on surveillance cameras at its nuclear sites. IAEA Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi told journalists at a news conference Monday in Vienna that this came after a discussion with Ali Akbar Salehi, the head of Iran’s civilian nuclear program. Under a confidential agreement called an “Additional Protocol” with Iran, the IAEA collects and analyzes images from a series of surveillance cameras installed at Iranian nuclear sites. Those cameras helped it monitor Tehran’s program to see if it is complying with the 2015 nuclear deal.

