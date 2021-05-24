Greenlee sends one of its earliest machines to a museum

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford manufacturer will have one of its earliest machines live forever in a museum.

The Greenlee Variety Woodworker machine is more than 100 years old. It was made back in 1910.

"It really represents Rockford's history," said Lloyd Everard, who is the Vice President of Human Resources at Emerson Professional Tools, which is a division of Greenlee. "Rockford was so much machining and you know machine tools."

It took two years to restore the machine, from surfacing to planing. Emerson Professional Tools helped restore the piece of history.

"I reached out to the Emerson Foundation and said, 'Look, this is a project that really helps us preserve our heritage, it's one of its only kind left and it would be great to have it displayed in the Smithsonian-affiliated museum where everyone can see it," said Everdad.

The machine is headed to the Natural Museum of Industrial History, a Smithsonian affiliate, in Bethlehem, Pa.