Florida law seeks to rein in large social media companies

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a bill that seeks to punish social media platforms that remove “conservative ideas” from their sites, though it is not clear if it would pass constitutional muster because it might violate the First Amendment. The bill the Republican signed Monday will enable the state to fine large social media companies $250,000 a day if they remove an account of a statewide political candidate. It will also allow Floridians to sue companies like Twitter and Facebook if they feel they’ve been treated unfairly. Democrats opposed the bill and defended the right of social media companies to control the flow of information on their platforms.