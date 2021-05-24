Early week storms develop ahead of steep drop in temperatures

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A stretch of warm days is ahead, but cooler weather promises a soon return. With the cooler temperatures to come, several chances for rain and thunderstorms visit the Stateline.

Warmest day ahead:

A new work week ushers in some of the warmest temperatures of the work week. Early morning temperatures dropped into the lower 60s in most of the Stateline, with the mild start a sign of what's to come. By Monday afternoon, despite more clouds than sunshine, afternoon highs get into the middle 80s.

Clouds play a big role in Monday's forecast, but dry weather sticks around for most. Precipitation chances only peak at about twenty percent locally, with the highest probability during the afternoon hours. Don't be shocked to hear a few rumbles of thunder. Severe thunderstorms are not expected Monday, but that could change by Tuesday.

Gradually cooler conditions return through the work week.

Tuesday thunder possible:

The Storm Prediction Center paints a widespread "marginal" risk for severe weather Tuesday. As a reminder, "marginal" is a 1 on a scale from 1 to 5. This means that isolated severe thunderstorms are possible, with large hail and damaging winds being the top concerns.



Storms could bring strong winds and large hail Tuesday.

Tuesday morning should start with generally dry conditions, but an approaching cold front could spell a wet pattern by the afternoon. Between 2 and 10 p.m., the chance for thunderstorms is most likely.

Midweek cooldown:

Wednesday brings highs back into the 70s and lower 80s. A northwest wind is going to usher in the cooler temperatures. That shift in wind direction from Tuesday to Wednesday is responsible for not only cooler weather, but also lower dew points.

Turning even cooler:

If one thinks upper 70s is cool for late May, wait until the end of the work week gets here. Forecast high temperatures Thursday and Friday drop into the 60s with rain likely.

Model guidance suggest a widespread and steady rain likely Thursday, with gradually decreasing rain chances Friday.