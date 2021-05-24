Crisis Co-Responder Team could soon expand due to multimillion dollar grant

ROCKFORD (WREX) — When a Rockford police officer responds to a 911 call that ends up being a mental health crisis, they have a different kind of backup.

"When they get there and assess the situation they can call the CCRT team," says Rockford Police Deputy Chief Kurt Whisenand.

CCRT or Crisis Co-Responder teams pairs police officers and staff from Rosecrance who work together to hopefully deescalate these situations.

"Quite often the CCRT team is monitoring the police channels and hears a name or location they're familiar with and they'll just automatically respond to assist the officers," says Whisenand.

Instead of turning to arrest the goal is this team can find the person the right care. Not only to ensure the person's condition improves, but they won't need to call 911 in the future.

"It's the second calls we've been tracking which there's a dramatic reduction, and that's the good news," says Rosecrance President & CEO Dave Gomel.

Right now the team is made up of two members of RPD, a Winnebago County Sheriff's Deputy, and two Rosecrance staffers. Rockford aldermen are considering a more than $2 million grant that would nearly triple the team to 14 law enforcement and mental health experts.

"We can incarcerate the person, but they won't get better. We put this person into the appropriate level of care and we'll reduce that and people will stop being arrested for a disease," says Gomel. "Bad things happen to individuals that have a disease that goes untreated. Whether that disease is high blood pressure, heart disease, or substance use/mental health."

The grant comes from the Winnebago County Community Mental Health board and would run from June 1st until May of 2022. It was on Monday's Finance and Personnel Committee agenda but was held out for a vote.