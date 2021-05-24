CDC investigating reports of heart inflammation in some teens, young adults after receiving COVID-19 vaccine

(NBC) — An advisory panel for the CDC is investigating reports heart inflammation in a small number of people who received a COVID-19 vaccine.

The CDC committee says the cases of myocarditis have predominantly occurred in teenagers and young adults. The committee says the cases have predominantly found in boys.

The committee also says the condition occurs more often within four days following the second dose.

Most cases appear to be mild, according to the CDC committee.

The CDC has yet to determine whether there is any evidence that the vaccine caused the heart condition, but an investigation is still underway.