Stocks rise after two weeks of losses; Bitcoin up 13%

9:20 am National news from the Associated Press

Stocks are opening broadly higher on Wall Street, starting the week on a positive note following two straight weeks of losses for most major indexes. The S&P 500 was up 0.8% in the early going Monday. Semiconductor companies were doing especially well in early trading, with Nvidia and Micron both up more than 2%. Virgin Galactic jumped 17% after the company made its first rocket-powered flight from New Mexico to the fringe of space in a manned shuttle over the weekend. Investors will get more inflation data later this week, which is likely to be watched closely. 

Associated Press

