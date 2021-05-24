As drought intensifies, California seeing more wildfires

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — As California sinks deeper into drought it already has had more than 900 additional wildfires than at this point in 2020. And that was a record-breaking year that saw more than 4% of the state’s land scorched by flames. The danger has prompted Gov. Gavin Newsom to propose spending a record $2 billion on wildfire mitigation. That’s double what he had proposed in January, though lawmakers have already approved a quarter of the funding to get a quicker start on an earlier fire season. California’s mountains and foothills are expected to see above-normal wildfire potential from June through August and potentially into the fall.