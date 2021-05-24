AAR celebrates National Aviation Maintenance Technician Day

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Monday was a day to celebrate those who help others take off to the sky.

That's because it was National Aviation Maintenance Technician Day. The day was created in honor of Illinois native Charles Taylor. Taylor, who was the mechanic for the Wright brothers, was born on March 24, 1868. Among those who celebrated the day is AAR, who recognized the work its Aviation Maintenance Technicians do.

"Today is very very special day for our workforce," said Don Gellinger, who works in Outreach and Engagement with AAR. "We had a little party where we socially distanced. Everybody wore their masks. We had special pins to honor Charles Taylor and the work that these men and women are doing at the airframe station."

AAR is holding an open house at its hanger at 6150 Cessna Way in Rockford on Wednesday from 4 - 6 p.m. To RSVP and schedule an on-site interview, email RFD_HR@aarcorp.com with it being addressed to Terri Wiegert. AAR says you should provide your name and email address. You should also bring a copy of your resume when you go to the open house.