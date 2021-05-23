Yelich homers as Brewers beat Reds 9-4

CINCINNATI (AP) — Kolten Wong fell a home run shy of the cycle, and Christian Yelich homered for the first time this season, lifting the Milwaukee Brewers to a 9-4 victory over the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Wong who returned to the lineup after missing Saturday’s game after being hit on the right elbow by a pitch on Friday, singled, doubled, and had a two-run triple. Nick Castellanos and Jesse Winker homered for the Reds. Winker became the first Reds batter with five homers in a three-game series since Willie Greene from Sept. 24-26, 1996 against the Cubs.