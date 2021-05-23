Top 5 Plays of the Week – Jackson’s big save claims top spot

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The time has come for our Top 5 Plays from this week's slate of games. From college softball regionals, to pro baseball, and high school battles, we have it all!

5. Harlem grad Kirstin Fudge hammers a ball deep to left and gone for the Rock Valley Softball team. The next inning, Kayla Freiberg also homers, those two starting an 11-run scoring spree that sends the Lady Golden Eagles to nationals in Syracuse, New York.

4. Devin Hairston of the Beloit Snappers makes a nice stop at short and a perfect throw across the diamond to get the runner and end the inning.

3. Winnebago's Cole Schrank goes opposite field homering to get the Indians started in the first inning of a big game against Dixon. That two-run homer would turn out to be the decisive blow as 'Bago went on to win 5-4.

2. Auburn's Maddie Conklin makes a diving catch against Belvidere North on Friday.

1. Freeport's Naomi Jackson has been stellar in net this season, not allowing one goal thus far in the year. She makes a leaping save to keep that streak alive, as the Lady Pretzels would go on to win their first outright NIC-10 title in program history.