Top 5 Plays of the Week – Jackson’s big save claims top spot

Updated
Last updated today at 10:58 pm
10:32 pm Top Sports Stories
MADDIE CONKLIN

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The time has come for our Top 5 Plays from this week's slate of games. From college softball regionals, to pro baseball, and high school battles, we have it all!

5. Harlem grad Kirstin Fudge hammers a ball deep to left and gone for the Rock Valley Softball team. The next inning, Kayla Freiberg also homers, those two starting an 11-run scoring spree that sends the Lady Golden Eagles to nationals in Syracuse, New York.

4. Devin Hairston of the Beloit Snappers makes a nice stop at short and a perfect throw across the diamond to get the runner and end the inning.

3. Winnebago's Cole Schrank goes opposite field homering to get the Indians started in the first inning of a big game against Dixon. That two-run homer would turn out to be the decisive blow as 'Bago went on to win 5-4.

2. Auburn's Maddie Conklin makes a diving catch against Belvidere North on Friday.

1. Freeport's Naomi Jackson has been stellar in net this season, not allowing one goal thus far in the year. She makes a leaping save to keep that streak alive, as the Lady Pretzels would go on to win their first outright NIC-10 title in program history.

Author Profile Photo

Sam Knox

Sam joined the WREX news team in the Spring of 2020.

He graduated from Emerson College in May of 2020, just two days before moving to Rockford to take the job at WREX as a Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter. He majored in Broadcast Journalism with a minor in Sports Communication.

Sam is originally from Sturbridge, Massachusetts, and has been an avid sports fan his whole life. He played basketball and baseball in high school, and he went on to play collegiate baseball at Emerson.

