Oklahoma man dies in Illinois after shootout with police

TROY, Ill. (AP) — A 31-year-old Oklahoma man has died in southwestern Illinois after a shootout with police. Police in Troy say the man was “reportedly suicidal and was actively discharging a firearm into the air” on Saturday evening outside a gas station in the community roughly 20 miles from St. Louis. That’s according to Illinois State Police who are investigating the shooting at the request of Troy police. The man was identified as Kody C. Waters of Dewey Oklahoma. Police say they don’t know if Waters was struck by gunshots from officer’s gun or shots from Waters’ own weapon.