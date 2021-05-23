A warm weekend gives way to cooler temperatures and more rain chances

ROCKFORD (WREX) — As we wrap up what was a warm weekend, temperatures will stay in the 80's briefly as they are expected to cool. More rain chances are expected to arrive for next week.

A few warmer days:

This weekend brought summer-like conditions with highs reaching the middle to upper 80's yesterday. With slightly higher dew points, conditions felt more muggy as that humidity became more noticeable.

With the next work week starting tomorrow, temperatures will warm back into the 80's for not only tomorrow but for the first half of the week.

By the time we get to Thursday, a cold front is expected to push through the area dropping temperatures. If you have been hoping for some relief from these warm temperatures, it is right around the corner.

Temperatures to cool off by the end of the week.

Temperatures by the end of the week will struggle to reach 70 degrees. With the holiday weekend coming up, temperatures will feel very comfortable as highs are expected to be back in the 70's.

Rain on the way:

Next week features frequent rain chances.

With the chance for rain showers this evening, there still remains a slight chance for an isolated sprinkle or two for the overnight hours.

As we start our day tomorrow, patchy fog is possible in some areas with mostly cloudy conditions for Monday.

Monday afternoon features another chance for spotty showers, but most of us will stay dry. The next, best chance for rain showers and even thunderstorms will come Tuesday afternoon and into Wednesday morning.

As some of these storms may be stronger, keep your weather app handy to follow along for any updates.

With the holiday weekend coming up, chances for rain diminish by the time we get to the weekend with temperatures feeling much more comfortable.