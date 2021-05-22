Texas Secretary of State Hughs to resign at month’s end

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Secretary of State Ruth Ruggero Hughs, the state’s top elections official, will resign at the end of May. Hughs was appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott in 2019 but never received a required confirmation vote by the state Senate. Hughs said in a letter to Abbott dated Thursday that the time is right for her to step down and focus on private practice. Senate Nominations Committee Chair Dawn Buckingham’s office declined comment to the Texas Tribune and her chief of staff declined comment Saturday to The Associated Press on why Hughs’ nomination was never considered.