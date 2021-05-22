Summer heat continues with chances of rain to come

ROCKFORD (WREX) — With a dry and hot Saturday, the heat will stick around for a few more days as chances for rain arrive for the end of your weekend.

Staying hot:

With temperatures reaching into the mid 80's today, conditions felt hot and humid with the help of the moisture and some sunshine.

High temperatures today made it above 80 degrees in almost all locations.

Temperatures are expected to stay in the 80's for at least three more days. These temperatures are above average for this time of year. In fact, the normal temperature for today is 73 degrees, comparing that to the high of 84 degrees that was recorded, things are feeling hot here at the Stateline!

For tomorrow, highs will be similar to what we saw today. We can expect these temperatures to stick around till mid-week.

With temperatures feeling hot during the day, you might have felt the air to be more muggy than we've seen in recent days. As temperatures cool at night, conditions will not be unbearable but the humidity will be noticeable.

Cooler but stormy:

As we have stayed dry for the first half of the weekend, rain chances return to the area by tomorrow afternoon.

Sunday brings chances for isolated showers and even a possible thunderstorm. The chance for rain will increase by Sunday afternoon.

Stormy but cooler days are ahead.

Sunday isn't the only day the features a chance for rain. Next week will see a few days with chances for rain and or thunderstorms. The next, best chance to see any activity will be Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning.

The heat will stick around for a few more days to give way to some relief.

As we have frequent chances for rain and storms ahead, the temperatures will cool off by the end of next week. If you have been looking for some relief from this heat, it is right around the corner with 70's returning to the area at the end of next week.