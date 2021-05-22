RVC falls short of Sectional Title, Harper advances with 1-0 win

PALATINE (WREX) — The Rock Valley College men's soccer team came up just short of a Section IV Championship Saturday on the road at Harper College, losing 1-0.

The game was scoreless until the second half when a free kick from Jason Rivas found the back of the net to give Harper the 1-0 lead.

The Golden Eagles still have a chance to get an at-large bid to the National tournament. This is the second Regional Championship the team has played in in program history. 2021 marks the first year the Golden Eagles have been nationally ranked when they cracked the top ten in April, at number nine.

RVC Head Coach Tim Romanello was happy with the effort his team gave in the game, as well as their success during this season.

"When you're emotionally involved, it's because of the group of guys," said Romanello. "It's not necessarily the results but you feel for the guys that work hard everyday and as I told them here, it's not that they didn't play well or that they weren't deserving, but it's not our time now, and that's one of the hardest things to explain to a team because you could say that's not fair. Yeah, it sucks, it really does, it hurts, it hits home but it's just not our time, our time is coming but today, it's not what it is."

The Golden Eagles look to build on this season in the fall, when they return to a normal season schedule.