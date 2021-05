ROCKTON (WREX)— Nobody is hurt after a car flips upside down on two other vehicles in a crash in Rockton on Saturday.

Rockton Fire Protection District says the three-vehicle crash happened Saturday morning around 9:00 a.m. at the intersection of Freeport and Meridian Roads.

When officials arrived, they say the found one of the vehicles flipped over.

Thankfully, nobody is hurt.

An investigation into the crash in ongoing.