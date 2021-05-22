Mississippi’s last abortion clinic at center of US debate

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Protesters yell and wave signs outside Mississippi’s only abortion clinic on the three or four days it is open each week. The clinic director cannot find Mississippi doctors willing to work there, so physicians fly in from out of state. Mississippi legislators have been trying for years to limit access to abortion. The U.S. Supreme Court will consider arguments later this year over a Mississippi law that would ban most abortions after 15 weeks. It is one of many restrictive laws from conservative states — all aimed at overturning the 1973 Supreme Court ruling that legalized abortion across the U.S.