Mikolas hurt in return, Molina homers, Cards top Cubs 2-1

10:30 pm Illinois News

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Four pitchers combined for five innings of scoreless, two-hit relief after Miles Mikolas appeared to injury his forearm in his delayed season debut, and Yadier Molina hit a tiebreaking home run that lifted the St. Louis Cardinals over the Chicago Cubs 2-1. Molina broke a 1-1 tie when led off the seventh inning with his seventh home run this season, connecting on a slider with an 0-2 count from Adbert Alzolay. Mikolas was activated Saturday. He missed last season after flexor tendon surgery, then hurt his pitching shoulder in his first bullpen session of 2021.

Associated Press

