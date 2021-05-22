Illinois Democrats release proposed legislative maps

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Democratic legislators have released proposed maps for the state’s 118 House and 59 Senate districts that they say “ensure the broad racial and geographic diversity of Illinois is reflected in the General Assembly,” but that Republicans called partisan. State Sen. Omar Aquino, chair of the Senate’s redistricting committee, said in a statement Friday evening that “redistricting is about making sure all voices are heard, and that’s exactly what this map accomplishes.” Rep. Tim Butler of Springfield, the Republican spokesman of the House Redistricting Committee, called the maps partisan and ”yet another attempt to mislead voters in an effort to block fair elections.”