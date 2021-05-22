Floyd legislation reveals divide in police-reform movement

NEW YORK (AP) — As the anniversary of George Floyd’s murder approaches, some people say the best way to honor him is for Congress to pass a bill in his name that overhauls policing. The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act would ban chokeholds, prohibit no-knock raids and create a national registry for officers who are disciplined for serious misconduct. But many activists warn that some of the proposed reforms have not been enough to stop past police abuses. Their reservations reflect a divide within the movement over what would constitute real progress. The House approved the bill earlier this year, but it faces resistance from Republicans in the closely divided Senate.