Cole give Yanks best starters’ stretch since 1932, 7-0 win

NEW YORK (AP) — Gerrit Cole shook off rare control problems to pitch four-hit ball over seven innings and give the Yankees their most dominant stretch of starting pitching in 89 years, leading New York over the Chicago White Sox 7-0 for a five-game winning streak. Cole allowed four singles in seven innings, struck out seven and walked as many as three for the first time since Aug. 31. Cole lowered his ERA to 1.81 and extended the scoreless streak by Yankees starters to 30 innings. The Yankees have four straight starts of seven shutout innings for the first time since May 11-16, 1932.