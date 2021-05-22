A few more days of summer-like warmth will give way to cooler weather

ROCKFORD (WREX) — With summer-like heat to continue for a few more days, cooler temperatures along with more chances for rain and thunderstorms are just around the corner.

A few more days:

With Saturdays high temperature reaching 86 degrees, more 80 degree days are in our future starting with tomorrow. Temperatures are expected to reach the middle 80's for Sunday.

Once we start the next work week, temperatures will still rise into the middle to possibly upper 80's for Monday. Tuesday and Wednesday will likely feature the last of the heat for this coming week.

Some relief from the summer-like heat will arrive toward the end of the week.

With temperatures feeling warm during the day, you might have felt the air to be more muggy than we've seen in recent days. As temperatures cool at night, conditions will not be unbearable but the humidity will be noticeable.

By the time we get to end of the week, temperatures will feel much more comfortable as we'll see highs reach the low to middle 70's just in time for Memorial Day Weekend.

Stormy weather:

As the temperatures will cool throughout the week, we will see frequent rain chances starting with Sunday afternoon.

The first half of the day tomorrow will start out mostly cloudy but dry. As we work our way into the afternoon, we will see an increase chance for rain showers and possibly even a thunderstorms.

These rain showers will be isolated and light. Some many develop into a small thunderstorm. There is no severe weather threat for tomorrow.

Tuesday brings the next, best chance for rain and thunderstorms.

Drying out into the overnight hours tomorrow, Monday will stay dry and warm. Tuesday afternoon brings the next chance for thunderstorms. Some storms may be strong or severe, although it is too early to know for sure.

Check out our forecast and tune into 13 News as we will keep up updated on next weeks weather.