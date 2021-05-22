1 killed, 4 wounded in Amsterdam stabbings; suspect arrested

AMSTERDAM (AP) — One person was killed and four injured in a late-night stabbing in Amsterdam and police say they arrested a suspect nearby. Police said Saturday the team investigating the attacks currently “has no direct indication of a terrorist motive.” The four wounded victims were taken to a hospital for treatment. Their conditions were not immediately known. The suspect was identified only as a 29-year-old man from Amstelveen, a town on the edge of Amsterdam. The stabbings happened in a neighborhood with many bars and restaurants, but they were closed at the time because of coronavirus lockdown restrictions.