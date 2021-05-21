White House proposes lower $1.7T infrastructure in GOP talks

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House has put forward a $1.7 trillion infrastructure counteroffer to Senate Republicans.

The new proposal drops President Joe Biden’s sweeping $2.3 trillion proposal “in the spirit of finding common ground,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Friday. She disclosed the new offer as talks were still underway between key Cabinet secretaries and GOP senators at a crucial stage toward a deal.

Skepticism had been rising on all sides amid complaints about the lack of significant movement off the opening bids. Republicans had offered a $568 billion plan.

The president’s team had set a soft Memorial Day deadline to determine whether a deal was within reach.

By LISA MASCARO and JONATHAN LEMIRE

Associated Press