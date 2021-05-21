The Latest: China offering cash, vaccines to people in Gaza

China says it will offer cash and 200,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Palestinians caught up in the latest fighting in Gaza. Meanwhile, the European Union’s top diplomat is welcoming the Gaza cease-fire. But he says only a revival of long-term peace talks can ensure that such fighting does not flare up again in the future. The EU’s support for a two-state solution is long-standing, but the 27-nation bloc is divided over how to handle relations with Israel and the Palestinians. A cease-fire took hold overnight, leading to celebrations in Gaza. Many viewed it as costly but clear victory for the Islamic militant group Hamas over a far more powerful Israel.