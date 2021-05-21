Storm chances shrink as temperatures climb through late-week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The work week is near to a close and so too are rain chances. As the weekend warms up, thunderstorm chances virtually diminish.

It looks like a warm and almost summer-like weekend ahead.

Few storms pop?:

Showers have been a stubborn part of the forecast, especially west of the Mississippi. Central and Eastern Iowa have seen rounds of showers move through for the last several days. Locally, rain and thunder has been harder to come by.

As the work week comes to a close, Friday features an isolated shower chance. With that said, don't let it ruin any outdoor plans later in the day. High resolution weather models, which tend to better handle weather patterns during the next 12 hours, indicate very isolated coverage. In terms of rain or storm timing, the period between 1 and 4 p.m. features the highest chance.

If evening plans include going to City Market for their opening night, have the umbrella handy just in case. Better to have it and not need it than to not have it and need it.

Getting hot for the weekend:

Temperatures climb into the upcoming weekend, with highs both Saturday and Sunday in the upper 80s. Dew points in the lower 60s could result in heat indices into the lower 90s, but they likely won't get out of hand.

Saturday is going to shape up as the drier of the two weekend days. Rain chances remain virtually zero, with only an isolated shower chance during the afternoon on Sunday.

Daily records for Saturday and Sunday appear safe, as records are in the middle 90s. The heat is forecast to last into early next week.

Turning stormy?:

A cold front promises to bring a drop in temperatures by the middle to end of the next work week. Temperatures in the 80s early in the week give way to highs in the 70s by next Thursday and Friday.

With the cold front, an increase in thunderstorm chances is possible. Much-needed rain could fall in several rounds through the upcoming work week. Since January 1st, just over 7.50" of precipitation has fallen in the Rockford area. Going back to the start of record-keeping in 1905, 2021 is the 9th driest to-date.