Stephenson Co. Board votes to list Walnut Acres for sale for $5 million

FREEPORT (WREX) — After months of discussion by the Stephenson County Board regarding the future of Walnut Acres Nursing Home, the board votes to list the property for sale.

In a spirited, more than three-hour meeting, board members made the decision by a vote of 17 to 5. The board only needed a majority vote of 12.

But not only did the board agree to list the property, it approved a contract with a brokerage company to receive bids by a vote of 15 to 7.

When Board Chairman Bill Hadley signs the contract Friday morning, the property will officially be listed for sale.

There was an attempt Thursday night to wait on the decision until the board gets a price tag for its other option, which is to downsize the nursing home and put government office inside. That failed.

Walnut Acres has served as a not-for-profit, county-run nursing home for more than 100 years.

In March, a dropping population, financial issues, COVID-19 concerns, and hefty fines, forced the board to look at other options.

Then, last month, the board narrowed the nursing home's future down to two options: sell it or repurpose it.

The following week, the board decided it wanted to hear offers on the nursing home.

And now, Thursday night, nearly two dozen people spoke out against the sale of the nursing home and, at times, were emotional.

But others argued the 144 bed nursing home currently only has 44 residents.

There was also a question of whether or not the board can legally sell the property without referendum. But in a memo, the state’s attorney says the board can sell the nursing home.

And just because the board agreed to the brokerage contract does not mean it has to sell it. The board can let the contract, which runs until the end of the year, lapse and then make other arrangements. Likewise, the board does not need to sell if a buyer offers the asking price of $5 million, despite confusion amongst board members.

Hadley says he thinks the board won't approve anything under $3 million.

When the brokerage firm does get an offer, a supermajority of 15 board members is needed to approve a sale.

And as for the current residents of Walnut Acres, Hadley says there will be stipulations in any sale maintaining a percentage, potentially as high as 50 percent, of Medicaid beds, which Walnut Acres has the highest percentage of already of any nursing home in Stephenson County.

Hadley also adds another stipulation of any potential sale would include keeping the current residents in the facility.

So, while the brokerage firm will have the nursing home listed, the board plans to simultaneously look at costs involved in downsizing the facility as it continues its months-long look into what comes next for the county-owned not-for-profit.