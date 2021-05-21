Two people killed after a shooting in Janesville

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WKOW) — Two men were found dead in Janesville late Thursday night following a report of shots fired, according to the Janesville Police Department.

Officers said they were called to the 1100 block of Kellogg Avenue, the Town & Country Mobile Home Park, just before 10 p.m.

When authorities arrived they found two men who were already dead.

The Janesville Police Department said the men knew each other and this was an isolated incident. There is no threat to the community.

The shooting remains under investigation. More information is expected to be released on Friday.