New apartments in downtown Rockford leasing at $625 per month

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Urban Equity Properties is now leasing at its Haskell Park Apartments in downtown Rockford.

The building is located at 325 N Church St.

The building was built in 1927, but purchased by Urban Equity Properties in July of 2019.

35 studio apartments were completely renovated and come at a cheaper price tag than some other downtown apartments with rent costing $625 per month.

"All we know is we're focused on those folks that maybe can't afford the 1200 loft apartment but can afford the 625 dollar studio apartment but still want to be close to great things," Urban Equity Properties CEO and President, Justin Fern, said.

Fern also says the cheaper price is because the building wasn't a full renovation, units are a bit smaller and there aren't other amenities like a gym.