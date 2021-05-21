Nepal president dissolves Parliament; elections in November

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Nepal’s president has dissolved Parliament and announced fresh elections after the prime minister, who was heading a minority government and was unlikely to secure a vote of confidence in the chamber, recommended the move. A notice issued by the president’s office set the elections for Nov. 12 and 19. Nepal has been grappling with a political crisis at the same time it’s struggling with a coronavirus surge and record numbers of daily infections and deaths, amid acute shortages of hospital beds, medication and oxygen. Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli lost a vote of confidence earlier this month after a faction of his party refused to support him. He has been criticized for giving too much attention to his party squabbles instead of the pandemic.