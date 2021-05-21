More details announced about 2021 CRE8IV mural festival

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After taking a year off, the CRE8IV: transformational ART mural festival is returning the Stateline in 2021 bigger than ever. On Friday, organizers announced more details about the event.

"Through CRE8IV, the Rockford region will be surrounded again by beauty and thought-provoking imagery," said Rockford Area Arts Council Executive Director Mary McNamara Bernsten. "And it will instill a sense of pride, a sense of place and a sense of identity."

The festival, which had its inaugural year in 2019, involves different artists painting murals over several days. The upcoming festival will not only take place in Rockford, but it will also expand to Loves Park, Pecatonica and Rockton. 12 murals will be painted. One of the artists involved in the event is Brett Whitacre. He will work on murals in Loves Park and Pecatonica.

"I think for everybody, if they see a freshly-painted wall, and especially with some, as they said, museum-quality art work on the wall, that tells people in the community that the city cares and the city is putting love into the community and vibrancy," said Whitacre.

The festival will take place from June 7 -11.