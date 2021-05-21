Infrastructure deal slips, GOP pans $1.7T White House offer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Prospects for a vast infrastructure deal have been thrown into serious doubt. The White House has reduced President Joe Biden’s sweeping proposal to $1.7 trillion, but Republican senators are rejecting the compromise as disappointing, saying “vast differences” remain. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki disclosed the new offer as Cabinet secretaries and GOP senators were negotiating. Skepticism had been rising on all sides amid complaints about the lack of significant movement off the opening bids. Republicans had offered a $568 billion plan. The president’s team had set a soft Memorial Day deadline to determine whether a deal was within reach.