Ed Reams – General Manager

Ed Reams joined WREX as General Manager in May of 2021.

Before coming to Rockford, Ed was the News Director at sister-station WKOW in Madison, Wisconsin since September 2014. Ed has also served as Assistant News Director at WISN – TV, the ABC affiliate in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and News Director for WHSV – TV in Harrisonburg, Virginia, his home state.

Before his management roles, Ed was an anchor and reporter at WDSU in New Orleans for 8 years and was part of the team covering Hurricane Katrina and its aftermath. He has also worked at TV stations in Atlanta, Raleigh and Roanoke.

Ed is currently an Advisory Board member for Radford University’s (Virginia) College of Humanities and Behavioral Studies. Ed has also served on the boards of “People TV” of Atlanta, the Press Club of New Orleans, Virginia Coalition for Open Government (VCOG), Radford University School of Communication Advisory Board and James Madison University (VA) School of Media Arts & Design Advisory Board.

Ed is a graduate of Radford University with a degree in Journalism. He has also participated in the Poynter Leadership Academy and Carole Kneeland Project.