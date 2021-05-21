CareerTEC Students in Freeport design AI thermometer

FREEPORT (WREX) -- High school students across Northern Illinois design a new piece of technology to quickly take the temperature of their classmates and teachers.

Students at CareerTEC in Freeport created what they call an AI Thermometer. The thermometer has cameras to recognize patterns of faces and take their temperature.

Students say it took about three weeks to build. They believe it will speed up how long it takes for students to get their temperature taken when they walk in the building. A fever, or higher temperature, is a symptom of COVID-19.

"I think if we can get it working to a really reliable rate, we can just have people come in, their temperature checked, and they'll be able to send it to our teacher's computer automatically," said Michael Davis, a student at CareerTEC. "And kids will just be able to walk in, and he'll get a message on his phone or his computer if somebody has a temperature. And they should know here by the red box, so they can just leave."

The school now uses the thermometer the students designed.

CareerTEC is a program between a group of six high schools in Northwestern Illinois.