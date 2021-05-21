16-year-old killed in Freeport shooting, police search for two persons of interest

FREEPORT (WREX) — For the second time within a week, Freeport police respond to a deadly shooting.

Police say it happened around 9:35 p.m. Thursday night in the 400 block of S. Beaver Ave.

Officers say they arrived on scene and found a 16-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound.

The boy was taken to FHN Memorial Hospital where he later died from his injuries, according to police. The boy's name will be released once family is notified. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday morning.

Police say no arrests have been made, but officers are searching for two persons of interest: one adult man and one juvenile boy.

This shooting comes days after a drive-by shooting killed 19-year-old Marcus Price in Freeport. Officers say the deadly drive-by shooting is believed to be gang related.

Officers did not say if Thursday night's shooting is gang related. Both shootings are still under investigation.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact either the Freeport Police Department at 815-235-8222, or Stateline Area Crime Stoppers at 866-TIPSNOW.