Jurors shown videos of runner, vehicle at Iowa murder trial

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Jurors at the trial of the man charged with fatally stabbing a University of Iowa student have been shown surveillance videos of a woman running and a vehicle tied to the defendant driving by her seconds later. Investigators testified Thursday about how the video became a significant lead in the monthlong search for Mollie Tibbetts. The 20-year-old woman disappeared while running in July 2018 in Brooklyn, Iowa. Within days of obtaining the video, they had recovered Tibbetts’ body from a cornfield and arrested Cristhian Bahena Rivera, a local farmhand. The testimony came on the second day of Bahena Rivera’s first-degree murder trial.