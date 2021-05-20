Skip to Content

US, Russia at odds over military activity in the Arctic

New
7:35 am National news from the Associated Press

REYKJAVIK. Iceland (AP) — The Biden administration is leading a campaign against Russian attempts to assert authority over Arctic shipping lanes and reintroduce a military dimension to discussions over international activity in the area. With Russia now assuming the chairmanship of the Arctic Council, the U.S. is rallying other members at a meeting in Iceland to oppose Moscow’s desire to resume high-level military talks within the eight-nation bloc. The effort comes amid growing concerns in Washington and among some NATO allies about a surge in Russian military and commercial activity in the region that’s rapidly opening up due to the effects of climate change. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content