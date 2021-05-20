U.S. rapper Flo Rida helps San Marino reach Eurovision final

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands (AP) — Tiny San Marino got a big dose of star power Thursday as U.S. rapper Flo Rida helped the city state qualify for the grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest. The rapper is known for hits including 2008′s “Low.” He joined singer Senhit on stage for her song “Adrenalina” at the Ahoy arena. Iceland also was among the 10 national acts voted into Saturday’s final despite not even performing live because one of the band members tested positive for COVID-19. The crowd instead watched a recorded rehearsal of the kitsch act Dadi og Gagnamagnid. Also through were Albania, Serbia, Bulgaria, Moldova, Portugal, Switzerland, Greece and Finland.