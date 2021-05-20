Spain, Morocco turn focus to young migrants stuck at border

CEUTA, Spain (AP) — With border crossings of migrants apparently under control, Spain and Morocco have turned their attention to the plight of hundreds of mostly teenagers stranded on both sides of their frontier. The risks facing youths caught in the middle of the rift remained visible even as the flow of migrants that Morocco let cross over into Spain’s North Africa enclave of Ceuta appeared to have stopped. Spanish police on Thursday recovered the body of a young man from Mediterranean surf near a Ceutal beach that many Moroccans and other Africans tried to reach by swimming around the border. Meanwhile, hundreds of unaccompanied minors were crammed into charity-run warehouses for a 10-day coronavirus quarantine under police watch.