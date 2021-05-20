Showers become increasingly hard to come by as heat sets in

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The work week started on a showery note, but rain chances continue to diminish as temperatures climb.

Becoming more spotty:

Think back to Monday afternoon, when a widespread shield of rain brought a steady rain to the region. Since the start of the work week, rain chances have gradually decreased each day.

Temperatures take a turn toward the steamy this weekend.

Thursday features the lowest rain chances so far this week. If one divides the Stateline down the middle, the area west of that line stands the best chance of getting rain. East of that invisible line, dry conditions should dominate the day's forecast.

Showers remain on the light side, with most areas regardless of location drying out after the noon hour. A far different story is taking shape across the Deep South, where Doppler Radar estimates over a foot of rainfall over the last 48-hours. Unfortunately, that surplus of rain is likely to increase in the days to come. As a result of the Deep South deluge, life-threatening flooding is set to continue.

The heat is on:

As the work week nears a close, Thursday's high temperatures reach into the lower 80s. By the work week's end, afternoon highs approach the mid-80s. City Market gets underway Friday afternoon, so it does appear a warm one is likely.

The weekend brings even more warmth to the Stateline, with highs forecast to reach into the upper-80s. Daily records for the 22nd and 23rd show highs in the mid-90s in Rockford, so record-breaking heat isn't likely.

Here's a friendly reminder to do back seat checks as temperatures climb.

A southwesterly wind pumps in moisture to the Stateline, so rising dew points look apparent. By Saturday and Sunday, dew points could be high enough to create heat indices in the lower 90s locally.

Near-record warmth doesn't last too long, with a return to more average temperatures likely by late next week.