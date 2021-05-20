Rockford expands domestic violence services to include survivors of all violence

ROCKFORD (WREX) — For the last three years, Rockford has fought to end sexual and domestic abuse through The Mayor's Office on Domestic Violence. Now, the city looks to expand that mission by renaming the branch to The Mayor's Office on Domestic and Community Violence.

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara says this will help the city attack the root of violence in the city with a specific focus on giving more services to kids.

"We have to address our children," McNamara said. "Our children have this trauma that often goes unchecked, and as a city, as the largest municipality in the county, we need to be a leader in that."

The move comes after the city did research into juvenile crime records and found that over 60% of crime including kids and teenagers witnessed or experienced domestic and sexual abuse.

The Executive Director of the Mayor's Office of Domestic and Community Violence Jennifer Cacciapaglia says it's vital to work with these kids before they act out violently as their data suggests.

To try and address the problem at its source, the city brought in programs like Camp Hope which connects kids with adult mentors to help them through their trauma as well as adding leadership programs at local schools.

Family Peace Center Director of Youth Services Annie Hobson says these programs teach kids vital skills for handling traumatic experiences.

"We like to think that youth are resilient, but youth are not resilient unless we help them become resilient," Hobson said. "They don't come equipped with coping skills. We have to teach them those coping skills and give them opportunities to develop those coping skills."

Additionally, the city now has a fully functioning and staffed walk-in family peace center. The center offers help onsite to all survivors and can help connect people with proper services for any type of therapy or help addressing their trauma or situation.