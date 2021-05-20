Putin to would-be aggressors: ‘Will knock their teeth out’

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has alleged that some of the country’s foreign foes dream about biting off pieces of the country’s vast territory, warning that Moscow would “knock their teeth out” if they ever try. In strong remarks during a meeting with officials Thursday, the Russian president noted that foreign efforts to contain Russia date centuries back. He alleged that some critics of Russia who he didn’t name have argued that it’s unfair for it to keep its vast natural riches all for itself. Russia-West ties have sunk to post-Cold War lows over Moscow’s 2014 annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula, accusations of Russian meddling in elections, hacking attacks, and other issues.