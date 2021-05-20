Palestinian minister: Cease-fire in Gaza is `not enough’

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The Palestinians’ top diplomat says a cease-fire in Gaza will enable 2 million Palestinians to sleep but it’s “not enough at all” and the world must now tackle the difficult issues of Jerusalem’s future and achieving an independent Palestinian state. Riad Al-Malki told reporters on the sidelines of an emergency General Assembly meeting Thursday on the Gaza conflict that while an Israeli cease-fire is “good” it doesn’t address “the core issue” that started the violence — Jerusalem and Israeli actions at the Al-Aqsa mosque, Islam’s third holiest site, and its policy of evicting Palestinians from their homes in different neighborhoods.