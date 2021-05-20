Mediating in Gaza conflict, Egypt seeks broader influence

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt has proved itself to the world again as an indispensable mediator after it brokered a cease-fire in the short but costly Israel-Hamas war. The diplomatic win could bolster its diplomatic credentials with the Biden administration and the world, securing it a role as the main mediator in the long-running Mideast conflict. Egypt borders both Israel and the Gaza Strip, and has been a key player since Israel withdrew troops from Gaza in 2005 and Hamas seized the territory in 2007. But Egypt also walks a careful line with its own citizens, who deeply oppose Israel’s policies towards the Palestinians.